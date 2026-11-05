The TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has allowed theatre across Tamil Nadu to schedule film screenings as early as 6 am. With a large lineup of films set to hit the theatres this week and the Diwali, cinemas can now schedule early morning shows to accommodate all the new releases. The government has allowed theatres to screen up to six shows in a day during the Diwali season.

According to the official statement released on November 3, theatres can schedule shows from 6am up to 2.30 am for the first seven days from the day of release. The government gave the green light following a request from the Tamil Film Producers Council, Tamil Film Active Producers Association and Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association.

Various film associations and producers had been regularly urging the government to allow early morning shows during the festival seasons and also during the release of superstars’ films. The producers and cinema associations are delighted that the new government led by Vijay has finally paid heed to their request.

Several production houses, including Zhagaram Studios, which is backing Suriya-starrer ‘Scene’ and Vels Film International, makers of ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’, shared their gratitude to the chief minister, adding that it is an encouragement to the industry as a whole.

Early morning or late night screenings were common in Tamil Nadu until the Stalin-led government had imposed restrictions following an accident during the release of Ajith-starrer ‘Thunivu’ in January 2023. Early morning shows became a major cultural phenomenon in Tamil Nadu, with devoted fans of various stars celebrating these screenings in grand fashion.