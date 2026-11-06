This week's OTT lineup brings a mix of Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil films across genres, with comedy, action, musical drama and folklore-inspired thrillers all finding their way to streaming platforms. Featuring a mix of familiar faces and popular stars, these releases offer plenty of options for your weekend watchlist. Here's a look at what's arriving on OTT platforms on November 6.

Ottam Thullal (Malayalam)

Directed by G Marthandan and featuring Vijayaraghavan, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Vishnu Unnikrishnan, the film is a comedy set in Methanam village. The story centres on Appu, a priest who warns Rajan against cutting down a sacred Pala tree. When Rajan dies three days after disregarding the warning, Appu predicts that five more members of his family will die within the next 16 days. While the family is left grappling with the frightening prediction, Rajan's sceptical son refuses to take it seriously, leading to a series of increasingly amusing attempts to escape the predicted fate.

Streaming on ManoramaMAX from November 6.

Haiwaan (Hindi)

In Haiwaan, Saif Ali Khan plays Shyam Rane, a blind martial arts expert employed as a building supervisor. An adaptation of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, the film follows Shyam as he finds himself at the centre of a murder investigation after his former mentor, a retired judge, is killed. Wrongly accused of the crime, he is forced to go on the offensive to clear his name while protecting the judge's daughter from further danger. His investigation leads him to Parshuram Gokhale (Akshay Kumar), the man he believes is responsible for the killing.

Streaming on SonyLIV from November 6.

I'm Game (Malayalam)

Directed by Nahas Hidayath, who made his directorial debut with 'RDX', the film takes viewers into a world of casinos, high-stakes gambling and the underworld. Dulquer plays Dan, a wealthy, spoilt young man who appears to thrive in this extravagant world. The story also explores the murky intersection of cricket and betting, where the stakes extend beyond the game itself.

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Dan's life takes an unexpected turn after an accident leads to him undergoing a transplant. Following the procedure, a series of strange developments begin to unfold, setting the stage for the film's central conflict.

Streaming on JioHotstar from November 6.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest (Hindi)

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film is a folk thriller set in Central India, drawing inspiration from Indian folklore and mythology. The story unfolds amid ancient legends, hidden temples and the mysteries of a forest, weaving together elements of suspense and the supernatural.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video from November 6.

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Meesaya Murukku 2 (Tamil)

Headlined by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, the musical drama spans two timelines, moving between the 1980s and the present day. At its heart is the cultural divide between the classical traditions of Carnatic music and the more contemporary sounds of Gaana and hip-hop. Ketika Sharma, Chaithra J Achar and Ramya Ranganathan also play key roles in the film.

Streaming on SonyLIV from November 6.