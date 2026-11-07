South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi scripts history as he has been chosen to present an award at the 54th International Emmy Award which will be held on November 23 in New York. He will be the first Indian actor to present an award at the prestigious event, which will be televised globally.

According to the Hollywood Reporter India, Sethupathi was selected as the presenter as part of efforts to include Indian talent in influential platforms. Earlier, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had presented an award at the Prime Time Emmy Awards, along with actor Tom Hiddleston, at Los Angles in 2016. Besides, comedian Vir Das was presenter of the International Emmy Awards in 2024.

Vijay Setupathi, who was last seen in the superhit film ‘Baththa’ is currently acting in the Tamil movie ‘Inji Vellam,’ a love story directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Sai Pallavi plays the female lead in the movie. Vijay began his career as a child actor in the Tamil film 'Vetri' at the age of 10.