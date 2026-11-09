Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly set to marry Kavya Maran, co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, in a destination wedding in Greece. The celebrations are scheduled to take place on November 10 and 11, with several prominent personalities from the film, music and political worlds expected to attend. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

Social media is abuzz with pictures and videos of celebrities and close associates leaving for Greece to be part of the celebrations. Superstar Rajinikanth, who is closely related to Anirudh, is among those who have reportedly flown to the destination. Pictures circulating online show the actor seated in the front row of the flight, with his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth seated right behind him. He was seen wearing a black shirt paired with mauve trousers.

Several other close friends and associates of the couple are also expected to attend the celebrations, making it a high-profile gathering of personalities from different fields. A grand reception is reportedly being planned in Chennai a few days after the wedding.

Kavya and Anirudh are all set to get married in Greece. Photos: Facebook/ Kavya Maran. Instagram/ anirudhofficial

The expected guest list is equally impressive, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, DMK president MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, actor Kamal Haasan and music composer AR Rahman among those likely to attend.

With several prominent names from cinema, politics and music expected to come together, the wedding celebrations have already become a major talking point.