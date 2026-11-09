Tamil film ‘Scene’, starring Suriya in the lead role, has been setting the cash registers ringing at the box office. The film, according to Sacnilk.com, has collected a total of Rs 69 crore during its opening weekend, registering a jump in collections on the second and third days of its release. Meanwhile, the actor has shared the joy of the film's success with its crew members. Suriya and Jyothika surprised the team of ‘Scene’ with gifts on the occasion of Diwali.

Expressing his gratitude to the audience for making the movie a grand success, Suriya wrote on his Instagram handle: “Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown Scene across languages and borders means the world to our team, Jo and me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful. Happy Diwali to all.”

The actor also shared a photograph with his wife, Jyothika, as well as pictures of them posing with the entire team of ‘Scene.’ The couple's friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Nayanthara, extended their Diwali wishes in the comments section of Suriya's post. Audiences, too, flooded the comments with festive greetings and appreciation for the movie.

Following the success of his previous film, ‘Karuppu’, Suriya presented lavish gifts to the film's technicians in appreciation of their hard work.‘Scene’ is a Tamil comedy-action thriller directed by Malayali filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, with Suriya in the lead role. The movie has opened to positive reviews and continues to run in packed theatres. Malayali actors Nazriya and Naslen also play pivotal roles in the film.