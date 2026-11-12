Director Jithu Madhavan has dismissed speculation about sequels to his recent films, clarifying that neither Suriya-starrer ‘Scene’ nor Fahadh Faasil's ‘Aavesham’ has an officially confirmed second part. He said ‘Romancham’ remains the only film for which a sequel has been announced.

Speaking at a press meet for ‘Scene’, Jithu addressed reports suggesting that sequels to all three films were in the works. He explained that the endings of ‘Scene’ and ‘Aavesham’ were not intended as announcements of follow-up films but were designed to leave audiences with the impression that their stories could continue.

“Only ‘Romancham’ has had its sequel officially announced. Everything else is speculation. Whether it is ‘Aavesham’ or ‘Scene’, there has been no announcement of a second part. Their endings only suggest that the stories do not necessarily end there. We wanted audiences to leave the theatre feeling that there was more to the story. That is why we included those tail-end sequences,” he said.

Jithu added that a sequel to ‘Romancham’ could happen if the circumstances and timing were favourable. Regarding ‘Aavesham 2’, he said discussions had taken place, but no decision had been announced. He also dismissed speculation about a project featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mamitha Baiju, saying the two had not been part of any project discussions with him.

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Meanwhile, ‘Scene’ continues its successful theatrical run after entering the ₹100-crore club within three days of its release. The film stars Suriya, alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, and marks Jithu Madhavan's latest directorial venture following the success of ‘Romancham’ and ‘Aavesham’.