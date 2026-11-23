Every night for months, an Ernakulam native would receive phone calls at midnight. Unsolicited messages trickled in at 2:30 and 3:00 in the morning. They came from across North India, and soon crossed borders, originating from Pakistan and Afghanistan. That late-night chime would soon become the relentless soundtrack to a months-long nightmare.

When the bewildered man asked the strangers on the other end how they had found him, their answer was always the same: They had seen his number in a movie. The film was the Malayalam thriller ‘Officer on Duty’, starring Kunchacko Boban. In a brief scene, the Ernakulam resident’s personal, operational mobile number appeared on screen—allegedly without his knowledge or consent.

After the film began streaming on Netflix, particularly in its Hindi-dubbed version, the complainant was allegedly inundated with unsolicited calls and messages from viewers who believed the number displayed on screen belonged to a woman. The exposure of his number was further amplified when the complainant discovered that a Facebook channel had been created around the scene featuring his mobile number. The content had reportedly garnered around three lakh views and more than 2,000 shares, bringing his contact details to the attention of an even wider audience.

What began as an invasion of privacy soon took a serious toll on his everyday life. The relentless calls and messages reportedly left the complainant struggling with anxiety and panic attacks, eventually forcing him to seek counselling. Changing his number was not a practical solution either, as it was closely tied to his professional and personal life. With no easy way to escape the unwanted attention, his mobile phone, an essential means of everyday communication, had effectively become unusable.

Holding the film's production team responsible for the alleged lapse, the complainant argued that basic safeguards, such as using a dummy or non-operational telephone number while filming the scene, should have been followed. He subsequently approached the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, seeking criminal action and an investigation into the alleged unauthorised use of his personal mobile number.

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The complainant also questioned Netflix's response after the issue was brought to its attention. According to the complaint, the platform was notified of the incident in May but responded only in December, reportedly disclaiming responsibility and referring the matter to the film's production team. According to his lawyer Sukesh Roy, the platform's failure to act despite being notified raised questions about its obligations under the applicable intermediary guidelines. He further contended that the fact that the complainant’s mobile number was available in the public domain did not grant anyone the right to reproduce or use it commercially without authorisation.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell police had submitted a report before the court. The complainant challenged the report, alleging that it was baseless and had failed to adequately examine the circumstances surrounding his complaint. After considering the objections and submissions, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has directed the Station House Officer of the Central Police Station, Ernakulam, to register a crime and conduct a criminal investigation into the allegations against the producers of ‘Officer on Duty’, including filmmaker Martin Prakkat, and streaming platform Netflix.

The complaint raises questions about the alleged unauthorised use of personal information, identity theft under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the resulting harassment and invasion of privacy. With the court now directing the registration of a criminal case, the allegations against the film's producers and Netflix will be examined as part of the police investigation.