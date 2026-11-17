Actor Ramya Krishnan has dismissed speculation about a rift in her marriage to filmmaker Krishna Vamsi, clarifying that the couple have not separated but live in different cities for professional reasons. Speaking on the podcast Raw Talks with V K, Ramya said the arrangement had worked well for them, allowing them greater personal space and helping strengthen their relationship.“We are still married. We live in two different cities because it is convenient and makes us happy. This is entirely due to our professional commitments,” she said.

Recalling how the arrangement came about, Ramya said that when her family was based in Hyderabad, she had to travel to Chennai once every 15 days for television shoots before returning home.“Every time I left for a shoot, my son would fall ill. Finally, I suggested that we enrol him in a school in Chennai. That eventually worked out well for all of us. Instead of constantly arguing, we are now more like good friends,” she said.

Ramya also recalled a suggestion Krishna Vamsi had made before their marriage. He had asked whether they could live together without getting married. Laughing, she said she now felt they should have considered his proposal. Ramya and Krishna Vamsi married in 2003 and have a son, Hritwik Vamsi. The two first collaborated on the 1998 Telugu film 'Chandralekha,' directed by Krishna Vamsi and starring Ramya in the lead role.