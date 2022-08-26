Joju George's 'Peace': A few far-fetched scenes mar an engaging thriller | Movie Review

In the recent past, Mollywood has been churning out a couple of black comedy films. A 'Tharangam' and a 'Bhramam' can be recent examples. Newbie Sanfeer's 'Peace' starring Joju George, reminds you of the startling situations that the protagonists of such movies find themselves in, even as they bumble and try to emerge from the never-ending chaos.

Revolving around a bunch of characters who court trouble after they invite a stranger on their way to a railway station, the plot line of 'Peace' starring Joju George, flirts with the ‘unexpected’.

The main character in 'Peace' is Carlos (Joju George), a care-free delivery boy who is in a relationship with Jalaja, a food caterer. Carlos's daughter Renuka (Adhiti Ravi) works as a nurse at a private hospital run by Angel (Ramya Nambeesan). They celebrate Renuka's engagement to Gibran, the former’s colleague. However, the celebration is short-lived after a drunk Carlos and Gibran, along with Jomon (Vijilesh Kariyad) and another friend, get involved in a murder. A policeman named Dixon (played by Anil Nedumangad), who finds out their secret, starts pressurizing them for money, which forces them to take extreme risks.

The storyline by Zafar Sanal and Ramesh Girija is engaging enough to keep you hooked, but is marred by some illogical turn of events, towards the second half of the movie. Like the time when the desperate team tricks a businessman into offering them Rs 10 lakhs after they make a phone call claiming to be 'God'.

After watching him in several crime thrillers, including 'Joseph' and ' Naayattu', its nice to see Joju George unwind a little and crack a couple of jokes. Movie poster: Imdb

The slap-stick humour and the situation reminds you of the runaway hit movie 'Aadu', though the jokes lack the funny punch.

What is refreshing about the movie is Joju George's character. After watching him in several crime thrillers, including 'Joseph' and ' Naayattu', its nice to see him unwind a little and crack a couple of jokes, which is a far cry from the more intense roles he has played in a little while.

Asha Sharath always has a charm with which she pulls herself. In 'Peace', she does not have any baggage, unlike her character in 'Dhrishyam'. Instead, it offers her a chance to reveal her humorous side.

Shalu Rahim who plays Gibran is a revelation. He is in his element as he plays the character. It's obvious that Mollywood has lost two gems in actors Pradeep and Anil Nedumangad who deliver very convincing performances in the movie.

Ramya is back with a bang as she plays Dr Angel, a conniving proprietor, who is ruthless and will go to any extent to make money.

The music and songs composed by Jubair Mohammed are mood lifters. Joju has also crooned for the movie. Though the film has its faults, it scores well in the climax, and the movie ends with a promise of a second part.