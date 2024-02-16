Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Thundu': A mellowed-down Biju Menon leads this interesting cop story | Movie Review

Princy Alexander
Princy Alexander
Published: February 16, 2024 03:11 PM IST Updated: February 17, 2024 09:43 AM IST
Biju Menon plays a constable in 'Thundu.' Photos | Imdb
Topic | Movie Review

Of late, Mollywood has been churning out some intense, successful police dramas. 'Thundu' starring Biju Menon strays from the pack and focuses on the lighter moments of a policeman's life and what unfolds when he decides to finally upgrade his career.

Biju Menon is not new to police roles. One of his most celebrated works as a cop is that of Ayyappan Nair, who has an alter ego in the Sachi-directorial ' Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. His police roles in the early phase of his career were good but smaller. In 'Thundu', he plays a cop resigned to fate who decides to attend the head constable examination to escape the monotony and lack of respect he receives at his current rank. Desperate, he resorts to exam malpractice and uses answer chits (thundu in Malayalam). Whether he succeeds in this endeavour makes the storyline fun and intriguing.

But if you are expecting an overly funny Biju Menon in 'Thundu', like his character Mammachan in 'Vellimoonga' or Suku, the bus driver in 'Ordinary', you may be disappointed. Biju's character has a resigned look on his face and is not in the mood for much fun. Nevertheless, he carries off the restrained nature, of his character well. Some dialogues mouthed by him in his casual style, nevertheless, cause mirth.

RELATED ARTICLES

Riyas Shereef has done a good amount of research regarding police personnel in the film and that is evident in the movie. Scenes from the police training camp, the weapon test held as part of the head constable examination and the police dog academy elevate the viewing experience of the film.
Though the first part of the film isn't as exciting, the second half has enough to keep you glued to your seat.

Shine Tom Chacko who also has been doing several police roles off late also plays a prominent role in the film as Constable Baby's adversary Shibin Chandran. The sound effects and music also play an important part in the film. The message of the movie may elicit mixed opinions, but the storyline ensures it's a satisfactory watch.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE