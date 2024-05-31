Debutant Mubin M Rafi impresses in Nadirshah’s 'Once Upon a Time in Kochi' | Review

Malayalam film industry is witnessing a surge in police investigation movies, and the latest addition to this genre is 'Once Upon a Time in Kochi'. Directed by Nadirshah and starring Arjun Ashokan and Devika Sanjay, the film premiered today, promising a delightful experience for those who enjoy light-hearted investigation stories.

The story centres on a drug ring in Kochi and follows dedicated police officer Anand Das, played by Arjun Ashokan, as he seeks to uncover the masterminds behind the drug racket. The film also features Mubin M Rafi, son of actor-director Rafi, in a key role, alongside actress Devika Sanjay. Rafi also plays an important role in the movie.

The standout feature of the movie is undoubtedly the debut of Mubin, who brings a refreshing energy to the film. His performance is impressive and shows his dedication to the role. The first half successfully builds an intriguing plot with a solid investigation, though the second half falls short of its potential. The story had the makings of a thrilling narrative, but the struggle between its comedic elements and serious themes detracted the movie from its investigative focus.