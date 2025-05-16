For the '90s kids, 'Final Destination' was the kind of franchise that lodged itself into our collective subconscious and not in a comforting way. Who could ever forget that infamous log-truck scene? That one moment alone caused a decade of highway paranoia.

As five more films followed, some inventive, others a bit repetitive, each delivered increasingly creative and gruesome death scenes, helping the series cement its place as a cult horror favourite that haunted an entire generation.

Now, the franchise returns with its latest instalment: 'Final Destination: Bloodlines'. The question is, does it deliver? Is it worth the watch? The answer is surprisingly yes.

Let’s be clear: logic was never the strong suit of the Final Destination series, and Bloodlines doesn't try too hard to change that. But what it does offer is exactly what fans want: more gore, more twistedly inventive death sequences, and this time, a surprisingly compelling family thread tying it all together.

The story centres on Stefani (played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana), who experiences a disturbing premonition involving her grandmother Iris (Brec Bassinger) dying in a freak accident at a restaurant called Skyview, along with everyone else present. But things take a sharp turn when it’s revealed that the vision Stefani saw was the same one Iris had as a young woman. Somehow, history is looping and this time, it seems the deaths may have already happened… or maybe not.

With Death itself stalking their bloodline, the family is trapped in a ticking-clock scenario where fate is catching up in brutal, merciless ways.

Is it campy? Yes.

Does it make complete sense? Not really.

Is it wildly entertaining and satisfyingly twisted? Absolutely. One of the film’s biggest strengths is its cleverness. While some of the deaths might be predictable, they’re still executed with smart setups and plenty of gore, exactly what fans expect, but with a twist. Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein clearly make an effort to break away from the franchise’s usual formula. Gone are the over-the-top, elaborate set pieces. Bloodlines strips things down with a more grounded, minimalist approach, which makes the horror feel unsettlingly real.

What truly sets this instalment apart is how Death itself is portrayed, not as some abstract, supernatural entity, but as an inevitable, creeping force that feels terrifyingly close. There's a chilling scene where Stefani maps out the order in which Death is expected to claim each person. It’s simple, but incredibly effective; your heart races as you realise what's coming. And because this time, the victims are all family—cousins, parents, people with shared history and love, the stakes feel more personal and the fear cuts deeper.

There’s plenty of blood-soaked horror in Final Destination: Bloodlines, but what’s even more disturbing is the constant sense that danger can strike anyone, anywhere, at any moment. The unpredictability keeps the tension high throughout, and beneath all the carnage, the film delivers a quiet, haunting message: that time with your loved ones is fleeting, and frighteningly fragile.

Tony Todd returns for one final cameo, adding a nostalgic touch for longtime fans. While his character doesn’t have much narrative weight this time around, his presence still serves as a respectful nod to the legacy of the franchise. Richard Harmon, who plays Stefani’s cousin Eric, brings a welcome dose of normalcy and dry wit to the chaos, almost functioning as the film’s built-in dark comic relief. His presence adds balance, offering brief moments to breathe amidst the relentless tension.

For longtime 'Final Destination' fans, parts of the plot may feel familiar, even predictable. But rest assured, 'Bloodlines' still delivers where it counts. With its inventive kills, eerie atmosphere, and smart pacing, it’s absolutely worth a trip to the theatre, especially if you’re in the mood for some heart-pounding fun.