What if, one day, a parent suddenly felt their toddler looked nothing like them? And what if they casually shared that thought with their spouse, only for it to completely consume him? So much so that he becomes obsessed with getting to the bottom of it, even if it means going to extreme lengths that others might find ridiculous. Intriguing, right?

Samshayam, helmed by Rajesh Ravi and starring Vinay Forrt, Lijomol Jose, and Sharafudheen, builds its entire narrative on this unsettling doubt.

True to its title, which translates to 'Doubt', the story unfolds from a single, unsettling question and that one thread is more than enough to keep us hooked till the very end.

The film is a solid reminder that a simple, well-crafted idea can be more powerful than any amount of spectacle. 'Samshayam' relies entirely on its tight storytelling and the strength of its performances. Vinay Forrt plays Manoj, a mild-mannered waiter leading a modest life with his wife Vimala (Lijomol). But once a small doubt creeps into his mind, it quietly takes over. His descent isn’t loud or melodramatic, instead, it unfolds with a subtle intensity that feels incredibly real. We witness Manoj slowly morph into someone completely different from the man we first met, and it’s this transformation that makes the film so compelling.

The first half of the movie revolves entirely around this single doubt, and the story does a great job of pulling us in, making even us, the audience, pause and wonder. At times, it might feel absurd or even ridiculous. Other times, it might strangely make sense. But no matter how we judge it, the doubt sticks with us, if only for a moment.

The second half shifts focus to Manoj’s desperate quest to prove whether his suspicion is true or not. This is where Harris and Faiza, played by Sharafudheen and Priyamvada Krishnan, enter the picture, a couple who soon fall under Manoj’s intense scrutiny. From this point on, things spiral into chaos.

Vinay Forrt really nails it as Manoj. Yeah, sometimes he might seem a bit stubborn or even annoying, and you might not always root for him, but you can’t deny he’s a guy who doesn’t quit, no matter where he comes from. Lijomol Jose is just right as Vimala, quiet but strong, someone who feels the pressure of her father-in-law’s high expectations but still knows when to speak up. Sharafudheen and Priyamvada show up in the second half, and even with less screen time, they make their characters count and add an important layer to the story.

Towards the end, the movie does dip into some cliches, especially around motherhood, and the ending might feel a bit predictable. But honestly, none of that really takes away from the overall experience.

So, if you’re in the mood for an intriguing story, this movie definitely deserves a trip to the theatres.