Some crime thrillers leave us stunned by the twists they spring. Others linger because they hold up a mirror to the world we live in. Director M Padmakumar's ‘Uyir’, starring Roshan Mathew and Sruthi Menon, belongs to the latter. Its story may seem familiar, we've heard versions of it before, but that familiarity never dulls its power. Instead, the film, though restrained in tone, draws its strength from telling a tale that needs to be urgently told.

For those familiar with Padmakumar’s previous crime thrillers, including ‘Joseph’, may find that his works have often attempted to explore socially relevant subjects through crime narratives. ‘Uyir’ written by playback singer-turned-writer Nikhil K Menon and police officer-writer Shaji Maarad, continues that approach, basing the story on a real-life incident involving a family from Tamil Nadu.

In recent years, there has been a surge in police procedural dramas, and 'Uyir' opens with a familiar setup. Ajeeb (Roshan Mathew), a probationary police officer, is assigned to investigate the death of a woman whose body is discovered in an abandoned well. Much like Roshan's rookie cop in Shahi Kabeer's 'Ronth', Ajeeb is still finding his footing and learning the intricacies of police work. However, unlike his earlier character, Ajeeb carries himself with greater confidence and assurance. He is also paired with the more compassionate Sub-Inspector Joy, a seasoned officer grappling with his own personal struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much like Padmakumar's acclaimed ‘Joseph’, ‘Uyir’ adopts a non-linear narrative structure, shifting between the present and the past before eventually bringing the story back to the present timeline. Rather than unfolding events in a straightforward manner, the filmmakers divide key incidents and character arcs into short, chapter-like segments. This fragmented approach gradually reveals information, creating a sense of mystery and encouraging the audience to piece together the larger puzzle. The narrative's central hook revolves around multiple, conflicting versions of a death, with each new revelation challenging previous assumptions and sustaining suspense. Although the screenplay only occasionally delivers truly standout or emotionally impactful moments, it largely succeeds in maintaining the viewer's interest by carefully controlling the flow of information and keeping them guessing about what really happened until the story reaches its conclusion.

However, the character writing by Shahad and Nikhil, doesn't quite match the depth of its themes. Some of the emotional beats feel distant, as the narrative doesn't always provide enough insight into the characters' motivations or inner conflicts. This creates an emotional gap, making it harder to fully invest in their journeys. A more layered and nuanced exploration of the central characters, along with stronger emotional grounding, would have significantly elevated the film and made its powerful themes resonate with greater impact. Despite these flaws, ‘Uyir’ is definitely a must-watch, both for the story it explores and the performances of its lead characters.

Roshan Mathew once again proves why he is an effortless actor. As Ajeeb in 'Uyir', he consciously avoids repeating the mannerisms or screen presence seen in his previous outing as a police officer, bringing a distinct identity to the character.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sruthy Menon, who was last seen in Abrid Shine's adult comedy 'Spa', plays Shobha, an immigrant worker who arrives in Kannur in search of a livelihood through construction work. Having made an impressive debut with 'Kismath', where she stood out for both her unconventional screen presence and natural performance, Sruthy once again delivers a layered and emotionally convincing act in 'Uyir'. She makes the most of her role despite the character deserving greater depth and development on paper.

Tamil actor Vinoth Sagar is equally impressive, delivering a measured performance that leaves a lasting impression. Supporting actors including Baiju Santhosh, Vineeth Thattil and Divya Nair perform their parts effectively, adding credibility to the film's world.

The soundtrack features a mix of upbeat and slow-paced songs, but only a handful linger in the memory after the film ends. Ajay David Kachappilly's cinematography, however, is a major strength, with several sequences, particularly during the emotionally charged climax, captured with striking visual flair and sensitivity, enhancing the impact of the film's most crucial moments.