From steaming sevai and fresh filter coffee to a daily act of annadanam, this family-run eatery in Old Kalpathy has been serving generations of customers.

By 5.30am, the first cups of filter coffee are being poured and plates of freshly made sevai are ready at Lakshmi Tea Stall in Old Kalpathy. The family gets up at 3.30am to prepare breakfast for the crowd that gathers at this little eatery beside the Lakshmi Narayana temple. Vada, poori, pongal and idli soon join the breakfast spread.

Lakshmi Tea Stall has been part of Kalpathy’s daily life for 104 years. In this instalment of Served Since, Onmanorama Food & Travel’s series on Kerala’s long-standing eateries and food traditions, four generations of one family figure in the story of a neighbourhood favourite.

Family business across 4 generations

Anandan’s grandfather started the eatery. Without a name board in its early days, it was simply known as Swamy’s shop. Anandan’s father took over the business in 1967 and ran it until 1999. Then Anandan and his three brothers took over.

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Narayanan is the eldest, followed by Anandan, Parameshwaran, and Krishnan. All four have been involved in running the hotel.

“It is a family business and all of us work here. You could say that we were all born in this hotel,” says Anandan.

The family that runs the Lakshmi Tea Stall, Old Kalpathy. Photo: Onmanorama

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The name Lakshmi was chosen in honour of Lord Lakshmi Perumal, whose temple stands next to the eatery. Over the years, the place became a familiar stop for residents of the agraharam and visitors to Kalpathy.

Sevai and filter coffee to start the day

Krishnan and his wife, Prema, help run the eatery, with other family members stepping in when needed. Prema takes care of much of the kitchen work. By 9am, the breakfast service is usually over.

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Filter coffee draws regulars and tourists, and sevai with masala is another favourite. Krishnan remembers several familiar faces who have been coming in every morning for years.

Making filter coffee at Lakshmi Tea Stall, Old Kalpathy. Photo: Onmanorama

Food made for the family and its customers

The family believes that consistency in food is what keeps customers coming back. They go easy on the masala and prepare many of their ingredients in-house. Coconut oil is used for cooking, while fresh ghee goes into the sweets.

“We too eat the same food that is served to our customers. No separate food is prepared for us,” says Krishnan.

Lunch includes rice, a selection of side dishes, and payasam. The eatery closes at 1pm and reopens at 4.30pm for tea and evening snacks. Ghee roast is among the specialities served in the evening.

Freshly made idli at Lakshmi Tea Stall, Old Kalpathy. Photo: Onmanorama

Tradition of feeding people

Venkateswaran, an engineer, is part of the fourth generation of the family. He grew up watching his parents and uncles work at the eatery. He and his brother, a chartered accountant who has just started his career, are preparing to carry on the family business. Their grandmother, he says, played a significant role in the growth of the establishment.

“Besides business, our main intention is to do annadanam,” says Venkateswaran. The family provides free meals to around 10 to 12 people every day and distributes food packets in the morning.

The family also delivers food packets to people who have a function at home and may find it difficult to come to the eatery. The hotel remains open throughout the year, closing only when a family function requires it.

Familiar faces at the breakfast table

Venkateswaran says his father and uncles still make working at the eatery part of their day.

“They feel uncomfortable even if they are away for a few days. This has become part of their routine,” says Venkateswaran. He believes that the work keeps them active and healthy.

Today, the family is looking ahead while holding on to the practices that have kept the eatery going for over a century.