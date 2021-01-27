Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
WED JAN 27, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Former judge Kemal Pasha eyes legislative career, keen to contest from Ernakulam

Former judge Kemal Pasha eyes legislative career, keen to contest from Ernakulam
Former justice of the Kerala High Court B Kemal Pasha
Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 27, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Outspoken former justice of the Kerala High Court B Kemal Pasha is keen on commencing a legislative career. He has reiterated that he would contest in the ensuing Kerala Assembly Election if he is offered a suitable constituency.

Pasha is not averse to accepting a nomination from any party.

"I am not interested in party-based politics. But, I won't contest as an independent candidate," Pasha averred.

RELATED ARTICLES

"I will definitely seek an electoral mandate if I am offered a good offer (on the right constituency)," he stated.

The United Democratic Front is in touch with Pasha as the early short-listing of candidates for the 140 constituencies in Kerala are on.

The former judge noted politics is not anyone's monopoly. Political awareness rather than political experience is needed.

The 64-year-old has zeroed in on a few constituencies.

"The UDF had contacted me with regard to Punalur. But I am interested in Kalamassery or any other constituency in Ernakulam district," Pasha, who was born in Anchal, Kollam, said.

Pasha retired as a High Court judge in May 2018 after a five-year stay.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.