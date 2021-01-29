Thiruvananthapuram: C P John, the state secretary of the fringe Communist Marxist Party (John) who lost from the Kunnamkulam legislative assembly constituency in two consecutive elections, is all set to try his luck again, but from a different place where the electoral prospects are bright.

The United Democratic Front has reportedly agreed to grant him a safe seat in Malabar region in place of Kunnamkulam. The Congress and the Muslim League are firm on bringing John to the assembly this time. Therefore, the UDF is planning to allot him a seat where the Muslim League is on a strong footing.

The Congress will take over Kunnamkulam seat as per the current talks in this regard.

John had lost to Babu M Palisseri in 2011 and A C Moideen in 2016 from Kunnamkulam. The CMP leader is not ready to try his luck for the third time from the same constituency.

Divakaran in Eravipuram?

Meanwhile, another UDF constituent the RSP is planning to field Babu Divakaran in place of party state secretary A A Azeez in Eravipuram.

Azeez had lost the Eravipuram seat by a margin of 28,000 votes last time. He has not so far expressed any intent to contest the assembly elections this time. If Azeez choses stay out then Divakaran will take his place.

If Azeez does not vacate the seat, then RSP will demand the Kollam assembly seat too. Congress had lost from this constituency in 2016.

If the UDF agrees to allot a seat to Forward Bloc in Kollam district then G Devarajan will try his luck.

Two easy allocations

Thodupuzha will be left to P J Joseph and Piravom to Anoop Jacob, both sitting MLAs of Kerala Congress outfits in their own names. As of now there are no claimants for these two seats.

Kunhalikutty from Vengara

Muslim League All-India General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who is set to resign as a Lok Sabha MP seat, is likely to contest from Vengara in the assembly election.

The party's state general secretary KPA Majeed could be in the electoral fray from Malappuram.