Kerala polls | Congress to give 50 per cent seats to youths, fresh faces

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress election committee has decided to allot fifty per cent of the seats for the youths and fresh faces in the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala.

Those who have suffered consecutive defeats in the Assembly polls and those who lost in the last local body polls are unlikely to get tickets.

"It cannot be said now if all the sitting MLAs will be given seats," said Oommen Chandy, who heads the election management and strategy committee, on Friday. The committee has decided only to look at the chances of winning.

The decision of the CPM and CPI to keep out the seasoned candidates have created a flutter in Congress too. With the LDF fielding fresh faces, the opinion has strengthened that the generational shift should reflect on the Congress’ candidate list as well.

Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran

Senior leaders Mullappally Ramachandran, PJ Kurian, PC Chacko, VM Sudheeran have decided not to contest in the election. Soon after, KV Thomas asked the AICC-KPCC leadership to instruct that all leaders above the age of 70, other than Oommen Chandy, should also stay out of the poll fray.

The CPI decided to keep out those who have contested thrice and the CPM decided to avoid those who had won twice or more consecutively. With this, 8 ministers are out of the poll fray.

PJ Kurien

The general opinion is that the UDF should also show the courage of the LDF to experiment with fresh faces even when the Left front is seeking to return to power in the state. Young MLAs and youth wing and student outfit leaders have also raised this demand.

The screening committee will meet on Saturday and further talks will be held in Delhi. The panel of names for each constituency would be handed over to the High Command. Oommen Chandy said that the UDF seat-sharing would be finalised soon. He also said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka would campaign.

The election committee will finalise the draft of the UDF manifesto on Saturday. It would be then discussed in the Front and released.