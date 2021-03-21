Kerala Assembly poll survey results in Manorama News TV from tonight

The first tranche of the Manorama News TV-VMR pre-poll survey to predict the winners of the 140 Assembly seats in Kerala will be telecast tonight.



Kerala goes to polls on April 6 and counting is on May 2.

The four-part series – the biggest pre-poll survey in the state -- will predict probable winners of all the 140 seat in the assembly. It will end on Wednesday.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPM, the Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are engaged in a multi-cornered contest.

The survey will also reveal the likely state-level vote share of the fronts and the candidate most suited to be the CM apart from the winner in all constituencies.

(Watch this space for the results)