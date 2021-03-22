KPCC vice-president K C Rosakutty quits Congress

Kalpetta: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice-president K C Rosakutty has quit the party ahead of the Assembly Elections on April 6. She cited the apathy of the state party leadership to women in the organisational ranks as the reason to end ties.

"I have taken this decision after long deliberations. I am fed up with the faction wars in the party and hence decided to resign", Rosakutty told reporters.

"The /Congress party has been continuously ignoring women in the party," she said, alleging that even the high command was engaged in creating factions.

The development comes on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kerala on a two-day visit for campaigning.

Rosakutty, the former Sulthan Batheri MLA and the ex-chairperson of Kerala Women's Commission, also said she was unhappy with the decision of the party to deny nomination for erstwhile colleague Lathika Subash to contest from the Ettumanoor assembly seat.

The latter had left the party a few days ago upset over being denied the party ticket to enter the poll fray.

Rosakutty was elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1991 from Sulthan Batheri but failed to retain the seat in 1996.