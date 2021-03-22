Teeka Ram Meena admits to bogus entries in electoral lists

Thiruvananthapuram: Lending weight to the concerns raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, the Election Commission on Monday confirmed that there are indeed cases of bogus voters in the electoral roll.

While Chennithala pointed out there are discrepancies in several constituencies, a preliminary examination has revealed that there may be bogus entries in every district, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said during a press conference here.

At least eight voters’ photographs have appeared multiple times on the electoral list against different names in the Kozhikode North assembly constituency, adding to a startling revelation that bogus identity cards had been issued with real voters’ names and addresses.

The number of other double entries found were: Vaikom - 590, Idukki - 434, Chalakkudy - 570, Palakkad - 800 and Kasaragod - 640.

The revelations point to serious lapses on the part of the officials as no one else can manipulate the electoral rolls. The statutory authority for the preparation and revision of electoral rolls is the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

ERO is an officer of the Government or of a local authority designated or nominated by the Election Commission of India in consultation with the state government.

Teeka Ram Meena explained that the discrepancies were in part due to the inability of the booth-level officials to visit houses directly in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. Problems with the software too drastically affected the process.

Chennithala had offered to hand over to the state election commission a list of duplicate voters from 69 assembly constituencies on Monday. He claimed that bogus votes would add up to about 3.25 lakh.

The Congress leader had earlier handed over details of 2,16,510 bogus voters from 66 constituencies. He said he suspected the role of officials loyal to the ruling Left Democratic Front. He called for urgent remedial measures from the Central Election Commission on the matter.

The duplicate items on the electoral list may be suspended pending a probe following allegations from Chennithala. Twelve of the district collectors have submitted reports to chief electoral officer Tikaram Meena in this regard.

In wake of the complaint and the matter bearing some truth, the assistant electoral registration officer was suspended from duty. Strict action will be taken if officials issue more than one identity card, Meena warned.

With the addition of 7.36 lakh voters, the electoral roll swelled to 2,74,46,039. Over 1.76 lakh voters were removed from the list.

While 8,85,000 applications were submitted for postal voting, only 4,40,044 were granted.

Over 96 per cent of the 3,70,000 polling staff have already been vaccinated, Meena said.

Nineteen more companies have been deployed to ensure the voting goes unhindered across the state. More troops will be stationed in North Kerala, Meena said.

Kerala goes to polls on April 6.