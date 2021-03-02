Minimum amount not needed for FASTag

New Delhi: The condition on the minimum amount in FASTag has been taken off.

There were reports that vehicles with fast tags of certain banks were not allowed to cross toll booths if they didn’t have a minimum balance of Rs 150-200. National Highway Authority officials have clarified that this condition had been removed. If FASTag is active then vehicles can cross toll booths even if the balance is zero.

In case of zero balance, the money will be deducted from the security deposit. The money will come back to the security deposit at the time of recharge. The staff at toll booths had stopped vehicles because of zero balance problems which resulted in tension in several places.

Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the live monitoring system of toll plazas. The complaints related to FASTag had reduced to 11 in one lakh, he said.

The system to charge toll based on GPS installed in the vehicle will be introduced soon. The use of FASTag in parking plazas is also being tested on an experimental basis.

The minister said that complaints can be conveyed through Toll Free No 1033 or through social media accounts.