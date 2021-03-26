COVID-19 changed digital habits of Indians significantly: Google report

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown have changed the digital scenario in the country and more people are becoming active in various sectors with the help of the internet, according to tech giant Google.

As per Google's 'Year in Search 2020' India report, over 50 per cent of the questions searched by Indians last year started with 'Why'.

The number of people who use voice, video and regional language also increased. The report pointed out that voice search has increased, the number of viewers of YouTube doubled and the presence in regional language has increased.

Searches related to online studies saw an unprecedented rise. More people started making searches on local information in the regional languages.

The number of people who use the internet with the help of Google Translate increased in small towns.

The report also said that searches related to Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms were 1.5 per cent more in small towns compared to that of the metro cities.

Ninety per cent of the users in the country preferred to watch YouTube videos in Indian languages. Google Translate was used 17 billion (1700 crore) times to translate to the Indian languages.

One out of three people seeking the help of Google Assistant used regional languages, the report pointed out.

Spike in various online searches

* Work from home jobs - 160%

* IPL - 100%

* Local news - 80%

* How to develop a mobile application - 79%

* Online jobs - 52%

* Online business - 40%

* Search for the keyword ‘second-hand car’ increased by 30%, while the search on ‘second-hand laptops’ saw an increase of 64%

* Search for the word 'online store' increased by 45%.