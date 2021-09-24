Kerala's women-led energy startup to feature in Dubai Expo's US Pavilion

A Kerala-based women-led startup is set to find a space at the US Pavilion of the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai scheduled to be held next month. Vydyuthi Energy Service (VES), the startup which made remarkable achievements in sustainable renewable energy sector in Kerala, will be represented by its co-founder Vani Vijay in Dubai.

Vydyuthi Energy Service is an energy and carbon consulting startup recognised by United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (UN-WEP).

VES is one of the only two companies from India selected to be part of the US Pavilion. The startup played a significant role in making the global meet on gender equality in Kerala the first carbon neutral event of the state government. The event was hosted by The Gender Park in Kozhikode in February.

The activities of VES in achieving carbon neutrality at the conference led to opening the doors to the Expo 2020 Dubai. The eligible startups are nominated by the US Diplomatic Missions of each country and Vani Vijay and VES were selected through a competitive application process.

“VES is a startup company engaged in research activities for achieving carbon neutrality in various sectors. The selection of VES in Expo 2020 Dubai will help in ensuring women participation in more ventures at various science and technological sectors,” said Vani Vijay.

Around 40 young entrepreneurs and leaders from 20 countries will be part of US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and they will participate in the seven-month programme of Pepsico Foundation, the main sponsor of the US Pavilion. Discussions and exchange of ideas on trade, sustainability and future cities, will be part of the programme.

Expo 2020, hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, was originally scheduled for October 20, 2020 – April 10, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been rescheduled to be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.