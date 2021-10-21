Union Education Minister to deliver keynote address at Techspectations Educate 2021

Kochi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan will participate in Manorama Online's 'Techspectations Educate 2021'.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will deliver the keynote address on ‘National Education Policy (NEP): Approach, opportunities, and challenges.

In the subsequent session, Karnataka Minister C N Ashwath Narayan will speak on 'National Education Policy and its broader impacts on education ecosystem'.

Techspectations will be held virtually from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday (October 23).

The fourth edition of the digital summit will mainly focus on the dynamic opportunities and challenges in online learning. The heads of various tech companies, both within the country and abroad, as well as tech experts, start-up chiefs and university professors will elaborate on the new ideas and innovations in their field.

The main topics of discussion at the summit will be the changes in the education sector, and the continued influence of augmented reality, virtual classrooms, e-books, digital tutoring, ed-tech, and start-ups.

The discussions and sessions at 'Techspectations Educate 2021' have been formulated with the objective of devising business strategies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing the professional skills of the participants. Jain Online is the main partner of the digital summit.

For more details on 'Techspectations Educate', check out the website: https://educate.techspectations.com