Elon Musk's broadband internet firm Starlink starts hiring process in India

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run SpaceX is now aggressively hiring for the India market, after it appointed Sanjay Bhargava as the country director for its satellite company Starlink, and announced that it has registered its business in the country.

Starlink, which will deliver low-latency broadband internet in India, is looking for a Director of Rural Transformation in the country.

"In this role, you will be a critical member determining Starlink's successful adoption by local communities in India," the company said in a latest job posting, first seen by an unofficial group of fans called 'Tesla Club India'.

The Director of Rural Transformation will be responsible for helping selected geographical areas deliver measurable and time-bound GDP and sustainable development goals through the deployment of Starlink technology.

He or she will be responsible for partnering with the country director, and potentially manage regional directors as Starlink grows.

The company's affordable satellite broadband services are being targeted in India in 2022, although its availability is subject to regulatory approvals.

According to SpaceX, it is also looking for a "driven Executive Assistant to support our local team in India".

"This role will work closely with HR and the management team to manage all office administration, assist with event planning, and facilitate the smooth day to day operations and functioning of the office," the company added.

Starlink has already registered its business in India and is in process to apply for licenses in the country, according to Bhargava.

"Pleased to share that SpaceX now has a 100 per cent owned subsidiary in India. The name is SSCPL -- Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited and the incorporation date is November 1, 2021. We can now start applying for licenses, open bank accounts etc," Bhargava said in a LinkedIn post earlier this month.

Starlink has announced that it will first focus on 10 rural Lok Sabha constituencies to provide internet services.

"We will probably focus on 10 rural Lok Sabha constituencies for 80 per cent of the Starlink terminals shipped to India. The number of preorders from rural constituencies will be one factor that helps us select focus constituencies," Bhargava had said.

Starlink shipped 100,000 terminals to customers recently. The project aims to provide global broadband connectivity through a constellation of satellites.

SpaceX began satellite launches in November 2019 and opened its $99 per month beta programme for select customers around a year later.