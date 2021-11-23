Vegetable prices soar in Kerala, tomatoes cost Rs120/kg

Kochi: Surging vegetable prices in Kerala are bothering consumers still reeling under the financial crisis brought about by the COVID-19 lockdowns and myriad curbs.

The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed to Rs 120 per kilogram at many retail outlets from Rs 45 in the first week of November.

Vegetables which were earlier priced in the range of Rs 30 to Rs 40 now cost Rs 60 to Rs 80.

Reduced supply due to the crop loss inflicted by the heavy rainfall in the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh is the primary reason for the price rise.

Vegetables from North India like potato and onion are slightly cheaper as the region was not affected by the north-east monsoon.

While a spike in vegetable prices are common during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, it was seldom spurred by a severe shortage in supply.

Even within Kerala vegetable production declined recently owing to torrential downpour spurred by low-pressure formations over the seas and the north-east monsoon which is locally known as the Thulavarsham.