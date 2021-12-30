Hereafter, Kerala CM to use black Innova Crysta, white junked after police brief

Thiruvananthapuram: The colour of the official vehicle of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to be changed. The CM is currently using a white Innova Crysta. From now on, he would be using a black-coloured Crysta.

Based on the police report, it was decided to change the colour of the vehicle.

A total of four vehicles are being purchased for the CM and his escort - three Innova Crysta and one Tata Harrier. Among these, the first vehicle will be handed over this week and the remaining ones will be handed over later, the authorities said.

However, authorities were not ready to respond to questions on whether the colour was being changed due to security reasons.

The vehicle used by the prime minister is also black in colour.

The police recommendation was to replace the vehicles used by the CM as these were four-years old. And for this, Rs 63 lakh had been allotted months ago.

A black-coloured Mercedes Maybach 650 Guard was recently added to the cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the elite security squad Special Protection Group (SPG).