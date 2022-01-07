Now, Aadhaar mandatory for availing scheme benefits from panchayats

Thiruvananthapuram: Beneficiaries of various schemes will now have to submit Aadhaar card as proof of identification to avail benefits under the scheme from panchayats.



Aadhaar will be the authorised document for the individual, who has been included in any of the beneficiary lists, including that for money, vegetable seeds, poultry, or cattle. Aadhaar will also be used to identify applicants in the local self-government department's online grievance redressal system. The local self-government department has issued a notification in this regard. To submit Aadhaar, the applicant's consent letter will be obtained, as per the central rules.

This would be first implemented in the 309 panchayats where the online service, the Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS), has been implemented. The ILGMS service would be extended to the remaining 632 panchayats from April.

Those availing the five welfare pensions, disbursed via the local bodies, need to mandatorily submit their Aadhaar details. With this notification, Aadhaar will have to be submitted also for disbursing the wedding financial assistance for the children of widows, the panchayat directorate authorities have explained.

The disbursal is now based on the names on the list of beneficiaries, approved by Gramasabha.

ILGMS in all panchayats from April, says Minister

M V Govindan, Minister for Local Self Government, has said that the ILGMS service will be ensured at all grama panchayats from April 1.

“The slowdown in the operating speed during the peak hours is due to the inadequacy of the centre server. Cloud service of the C-DIT will be used to resolve this,” the Minister explained.