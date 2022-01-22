E-mobility startup VAAN launches e-bikes, to hit Kochi market first

Kochi: Lifestyle e-mobility startup VAAN Electric Moto Pvt Ltd has launched its all-new electric bicycle in the country. The company, headed by a Keralite youth, announced the product launch at a grand ceremony in Kochi on Friday.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology digitally launched the Van Electric Moto brand in the country. V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and Kapil Garg, chairman and managing director, OilMax Energy Pvt Ltd together launched the VAAN e-bikes in the Indian market.

Hibi Eden MP unveiled the VAAN brand logo. Former MP Chandran Pillai was also present.

The e-bike is available in two variants - Urbansport and Urbansport Pro. The Urbansport and Urbansport Pro are priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 69,999 respectively and will initially go on sale in Kochi, before being launched in other high-potential markets like Goa, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi in the future.

VAAN has started taking pre-orders for the bikes via its official website https://vaanmoto.com/ and the deliveries would begin soon.

Both the Urbansport and Urbansport Pro are lifestyle products with high levels of engineering prowess gone into them. Both these vehicles had earlier been showcased and globally launched at the EICMA 2021 motorcycle show in Italy.

Both the electric bikes get, compact 6061 aluminium unisex frames, saddle, rims and handlebar designed by Benelli Biciclette, the e-bike vertical of the Italian brand. VAAN has tied with them for engineering and supply chain and has worked closely with the Benelli team for the development of the Urbansport duo.

(From left) Former MP Chandran Pillai, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, OilMax Energy chairman Kapil Garg and VAAN CEO Jithu S Nair during the event.

Almost all of the key mechanicals remain the same on both bikes. The bicycles come with Shimano Tourney 7 speed derailleur gear system, front and rear disc brakes and Spinner USA front shocks. The electric pedal assist system consists of a 250W hub mounted electric motor, a 48 Volt, 7.5 Ah removable Lithium-ion battery, and a total of 5 electric ‘gear levels’. Removable battery is a first in this segment. The vehicles offer a maximum assistance (top speed) of 25 km/h, and a pedal assisted range of 60 kilometres. VAAN claims that a full charge would require just half a unit of electricity, costing around Rs 4-5. The removable battery pack, with a net weight of 2.5 kilograms, would offer added convenience and would require 4 hours for a full charge.

VAAN Urbansport e-bikes get a Smart LCD display serving all necessary information, that can also be used to control front and rear lights. The Urbansport is the most practical of the two and gets 20 inch spoke wheels, a carrier that can carry up to 15 kilograms and an exposed electric motor.

Urbansport Pro is a more stylish and premium e-bike that offers alloy wheels and an electric motor that is neatly integrated into the rear hub.

"Our plant at Ernakulam has the capacity to assemble 2,000 cycles a month, and we are initially targeting sales of 8,000 to 10,000 cycles a year. We targeted a young crowd earlier but are now looking at even those in the age group of 40-55 years who need not be cycling enthusiasts, considering the advantages of our product that comes with three modes," said Jithu Sukumaran Nair, Chief Executive Officer and founder of VAAN Electric Mobility.

"The e-cycle has a power-assisted mode with five electric gears and a full-throttle mode ratcheting up a speed of up to 25 km per hour. The lithium-based removable battery weighing around 2.50 kg with a two-year warranty can be fully charged in around four hours and lasts for 50 km to 60 km depending on the mode in which the cycle is used. The intelligent battery management system offers 14 safety precautions, which, among others, eliminate potential overcharging," he added.

KTM-owned KISKA GMBH, Austria handles branding for VAAN. A range of apparels, cycling helmets and cycling jerseys are also on the anvil. The startup's smart watches are already on sale on Amazon and Flipkart.

The company has plans of launching two more products in the next 3-6 months. There is a key focus on major European markets. VAAN had recently raised 6 crore in funding from Asian Energy Services Ltd, and many new investors have shown keen interest.