Experion-TRL UK's Kerala-based joint venture promises safer roads using tech-driven solutions

TRL UK, a private not-for-profit organization and Experion Technologies, a global IT solutions company, have announced a Joint Venture project - TRL Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. -- aiming to implement NextGen digital solutions to bring world-class safety to Indian roads.

TRL UK is the UK government’s erstwhile Road Research Laboratory while Experion Technologies enables enterprises with future-ready digital solutions. Their Joint Venture Company is headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The TRL Software’s ready-to-deploy solutions called iROADS and iMAAP, an Infrastructure Asset Management System and a Cloud-Based Accident Analysis System, can bring drastic changes to the management of the country’s road networks, the company claimed in a statement.

Its promoters said the venture brings close to 100 years of transport research expertise from TRL to Indian roadways and will enable the country to future-proof its road systems using local talent and the best of international research. The company intends to grow consistently, hiring local talent to deploy these world-class solutions.

“TRL Software is delighted with the formation of this powerful partnership with Experion, who is a trusted partner on many TRL projects already”, says Dr. Paul Zanelli, Managing Director for TRL Technologies. “India has welcomed teams of experts from TRL many times over the years; with a global focus on road safety and Vision Zero, now is a good time to be building a fresh team with a company that is well known for hiring and training the best. I look forward to working with the team to make roads safer for everyone,” Zanelli said.

“In TRL Software, we have found a perfect partner, as we are able to harness our own prowess in the domain with their niche expertise and jointly offer cutting-edge technologies in road safety, infra-asset management, and accident analysis. Various Indian state government PWD budgets are done very subjectively when it comes to planning repairs and maintenance. But having a scientific base to the budget process via a road asset management software will immensely reduce the overall maintenance costs, facilitate decision making objectively and bring accountability,” said Binu Jacob, CEO & Managing Director for Experion Technologies.

Over the past one decade, Experion Technologies and TRL have worked together in the fields of transport and logistics in multiple geographies across the world.