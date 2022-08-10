Wanted workspace for startups; lend your unused property

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is looking for houses, flats and rooms remaining unused to provide office space for startups as part of its 'unlocking space bank' initiative.

The initiative is aimed at providing office space to startups after their incubation period. Those who have houses or rooms that are not being used could offer their premises for rent to such companies. If the location is found suitable, KSUM will provide the workspace to startups.

KSUM has incubators for startups that were floated 11 to 36 months ago. Several startups, including those that started five years ago, are still continuing in incubation centres for the want of adequate office space. This has been preventing fresh startups from using the Mission's incubation facilities.

The 'unlocking space bank' initiative has been rolled out to seek a solution to the space crunch. KSUM will facilitate the renting out of suitable houses, flats and rooms, besides guaranteeing security. The initiative will become an extension of work from home and work near home models.

Though the domestic power connection should be converted to commercial connections according to the existing norms, relaxation is likely if the government adopts this business model as its policy.

KSUM is currently working on formulating a common policy, which will also include the 'unlocking space bank' model, to encourage startups. Setting up integrated platforms, too, is part of the Mission's plans.