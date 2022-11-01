Kerala strikes deal with Andhra to procure 6 food items to rein in inflation

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to check the rising prices of food items, the Kerala government has entered into an agreement with Andhra Pradesh to procure six grocery items, including rice, from the state. The items to be purchased directly by the Kerala Government from Andhra are Jaya rice, red chilli, Kashmiri chilli, black gram, red cow-pea and coriander seeds.

“Procurement of some of these items is possible during the present season itself and they could be supplied to customers in Kerala during December,” said G R Anil, Kerala’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies. However, Jaya rice would arrive only after five months.

The decision to bring the items from Andhra was taken after a meeting between GR Anil and his Andhra counterpart K V Nageswara Rao in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

“The official team led by Rao has promised to procure the items directly from farmers in Andhra at the lowest price and supply them to Kerala by adding the only the transportation cost,” said Anil. Both states will also ensure the quality of the items, he added.

Kerala’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies GR Anil and his Andhra counterpart K V Nageswara Rao. Photo: Manorama

The items brought from Andhra would be distributed through the public distribution system in Kerala.

After the Andhra government took over paddy procurement in that state, the transportation of rice to Kerala had witnessed a dip. This led to rise in prices in Kerala. For instance, Jaya rice, which sold at Rs 36 kg, is now priced at Rs 60 and above. Similarly, red chilli price has doubled from Rs 150 to 300.