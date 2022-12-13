Twitter Blue sign ups relaunched for iOS, web users

Twitter Inc said on Monday it was re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups for iOS and web users, and replacing the "official" label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on the social media platform.

The company said Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features such as the ability to edit tweets, while government accounts will get a gray checkmark.

Twitter Blue was initially launched early in November, before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed. It was then scheduled to launch again on Nov. 29, but was pushed back.

Recently Twitter Inc had made plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $7 from $7.99 if users pay for it through the website, and $11 if they do so through its iPhone app, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person briefed on the plans.

The move was likely a pushback against the 30% cut that Apple Inc takes on revenues from apps on its operating system, the report said, with lower pricing for the website likely to drive more users to that platform as opposed to signing up on their iPhones. It did not mention whether pricing would change for the Android platform as well.





