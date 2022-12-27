Rs 229.80 cr record liquor sales for Bevco in run-up to Christmas

Kochi: It seems Malayalis just can't do without liquor when it comes to celebrations.

The liquor sales in Kerala during the three days leading up to Christmas, from December 22 to 24, touched a record Rs 229.80 crore, bettering last year’s figures of Rs 215.49 crore during the same period.

The people in the State gulped down booze worth Rs 89.52 crore on Christmas day alone as against Rs 90.03 crore same day last year.

Rum turned out to be the first choice of Keralites. The Bevco outlet at Ashramam in Kollam led the liquor sales chart (Rs 68.48 lakh) followed by the outlet at Powerhouse Road in Thiruvananthapuram (Rs 65.07 lakh). The Irinjalakuda outlet came third with sales worth Rs 61.49 lakh.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation or Bevco has a total of 267 outlets in the state. The Corporation has plans to start 175 new outlets to ease the rush and reopen another 68 outlets which were earlier closed down due to various reasons.

“The work is progressing. However, a major hurdle is to get spacious shops at prominent centres due to the objection of local residents,” sources said.