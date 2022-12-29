RTA registration mandatory for second-hand vehicle dealers

New Delhi: With a new amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, the registration of second-hand vehicle dealers/agencies with the respective State Road Transport Authorities (RTA) has been made mandatory with the new amendment.

Including this, all amendments made to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules will come into effect from April 1, 2023. Manorama had reported in September that the Central Government was about to amend the motor vehicle rules as there have been many incidents of the previous owners getting into trouble as the documents are not changed even after the resale of the vehicles. The major change in the amendment is that once the vehicle is entrusted to a second-hand vehicle dealer, the dealer would be the ‘deemed owner’ of the vehicle until it is sold and registered in the name of the new owner.



The dealer would be held responsible in event of any problem related to the vehicle during this period. The owner must make the dealer’s acceptance letter available online to the respective RTO immediately after it is handed over to the dealer.

The dealer has the right to get a Duplicate Registration Certificate (RC), NOC, and submit the application for change of ownership. The vehicle given to the second-hand dealer for resale must be taken on the road only for a test drive or for maintenance.

Until resale, an electronic trip register must be maintained and complete details of each trip must be recorded for each vehicle.