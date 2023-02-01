Budget to encourage agri-startups by youth: FM

New Delhi: An agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

While presenting the Budget 2023-24 before the Parliament, the minister said, "Digital public infrastructure of agriculture to be built as open source, opened standard, interoperable public good".

She said that the budget will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions and help improve access to farm inputs, market intel, support for agri industry and startups.

The agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, the finance minister informed.

Sitharaman also announced that a cooperative-based model has been adopted to support the small and marginalised farmers.

The finance minister said economic agenda for the government's vision focuses on facilitating opportunities for citizens, providing strong impetus to growth and job creation as well as strengthening macroeconomic stability.

"Seven priority areas of the Budget are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth and financial sector," she said.