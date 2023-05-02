Yulu Wynn :You do not need a licence to ride this e-scooter

Chetak Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, is bringing the Yulu Wynn scooter to India. Last-mile electric mobility startup Yulu is bringing electric two-wheeler Wynn to the domestic market. The biggest USP of Wynn is that one doesn’t require a licence to ride the Wynn.

A slow-speed scooter, this vehicle is suitable for city use. The maximum speed of the Wynn is 25 km. This model is small and lightweight. It comes with a single seat, which means that you can't carry a person in the back. The vehicle will initially be made available in Bengaluru. The starting price of the vehicle is Rs 55,555. One can book the vehicle by paying Rs 999 to pre-book it. This amount is fully refundable. The scooter will go on sale next month.

The scooter is available in attractive colours like scarlet red and moonlight white. The vehicle is made with fewer body panels and does not have footpegs. The stylish vehicle is sure to become popular with the youth. With a killer price and good range, the scooter is sure to become a hit in the market.

The two-wheeler market in India has been undergoing major changes recently. World-class brands are entering the Indian market. The arrival of more electric two-wheelers is also surprising.