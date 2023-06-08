Synthite launches plant-based dairy alternative and plant-protein in JV with PMEDS & IISc

Kochi: Synthite, the Kochi-based manufacturer and exporter of value-added spices and oleoresins, has entered into the manufacture, sales, and distribution of branded plant-derived nutrients and plant proteins by setting up Pfoods Pvt. Ltd, a food-tech joint venture with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and PMEDS, a US-based nutraceutical company.

The company has launched Just Plants, a plant-based dairy alternative and Plotein, a plant-based protein drink powder.

The two products were launched in Kochi in connection with the World Environment Day.

Viju Jacob, managing director, Synthite Industries, said Pfoods’ innovation mandate was to develop healthier, greener, tastier, affordable, and scalable PBAs for animal dairy products.

The company is committed to sourcing every ingredient for this business from India. “The two proprietary platforms of PBAs called Just Plants and Plotein are the result of this genuinely Indian innovation,” he said.

The latest Pfoods products. Photo: Special arrangement

Just Plants is a plant-based dairy alternative for desi chai, coffee, and hot chocolate. Joe Fenn, director, Pfoods, said Just Plants is healthier as it is free of antibiotics, cholesterol, lactose, hormones, and animal fat found in milk, but it’s also fortified with Calcium, Vitamins D and B12,” he said. The products is available in one litre and 200 ml tetra pack cartons. Just Plants technology of dairy alternatives also has varied uses in vegan baking and vegan desserts, including vegan curd and flavored vegan yogurt.

Aju Jacob, Joint Managing director, Synthite, said Plotein (for Plant Protein) developed at the parent company’s lab here is a highly soluble and bio-available plant protein combination offering the only source of all nine essential amino acids derived from lentils and yellow peas.

This makes Plotein a fully vegan source of complete protein as it delivers all nine amino acids. This platform technology also has utility in ready-to-drink vegan protein shakes. Plotein is being launched in 15-gram sachets, with each sachet offering the same complete protein equivalent to an egg.

The company’s strategy is to focus on corporates in India that provide coffee and tea to their employees via vending machines. The products are already available via Amazon and Big Basket.