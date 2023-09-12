UK-based Key Education Solutions launches software centre in Technopark

Thiruvananthapuram: UK-based Arbor Education and The Key Education Solutions Pvt Ltd has opened its software development centre, Integris, at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

This is the first such centre of The Key group in India. The group has its presence in over 22,000 schools across the UK.

Group CEO Chris Kenyon inaugurated the centre in the presence of key stakeholders from the Technopark community.

In his inaugural address, Kenyon emphasized that client-centricity, growth mindset, collaboration and teamwork and meeting organisational standards will remain the group’s core values.

The company, in a statement, said George Chacko M will be leading th division in India as its centre head and VP of engineering.