Sensex, Nifty fall for second straight session on weak global trends

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure for the second straight session on Thursday as a bearish trend in global markets amid escalating geopolitical uncertainties unnerved investors.

Besides, disappointing quarterly earnings numbers and revenue forecast from IT services company Wipro also weighed on investor sentiments, traders said.

Metal, energy and power stocks witnessed selling pressure while buying in auto and consumer durable counters capped the losses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 247.78 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 65,629.24 points. During the day, it plunged 533.52 points or 0.80 per cent to 65,343.50 points.

The Nifty declined 46.40 points or 0.24 per cent to 19,624.70 points.

"Amid increasing global political strain, US treasury yield, and underwhelming IT earnings, the domestic market continued to trade with a minor cut. However, some optimism was evident in the equity market given global efforts to stabilise the West Asia conflict, which deescalated the crude price trend.

"Auto sector stocks outperformed, driven by Q2 results outcome. Investors are closely monitoring the Q2 earnings season, US Fed chair speak and West Asia developments," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Among the Sensex firms, Wipro fell nearly 3 per cent after the company reported an almost flat consolidated net profit at Rs 2,667.3 crore for the September quarter, trailing street expectations. It has also projected up to 3.5 per cent fall in revenue in the current quarter due to a weak global economic outlook and uncertain business environment.

NTPC, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reliance Industries were among the other major laggards.

"Markets remained vulnerable amidst simmering Middle-East geopolitical tensions. Pessimism still continues to run high amidst negative catalysts like deepening Israel-Palestine conflict, uninspiring Q2 from corporate India Inc. so far, the 10-year US Treasury yields spiking to 4.87 per cent, rising expectations of one more interest rate increase from the Fed, and anxiety ahead of Powell's speech later today," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Nestle jumped nearly 4 per cent after the FMCG major reported an increase of 37.28 per cent in net profit at Rs 908.08 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, helped by a consistent performance almost across all major brands.

UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.08 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.07 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, metal fell 0.95 per cent, oil & gas (0.48 per cent), services (0.44 per cent) and teck (0.42 per cent).

Consumer Discretionary, FMCG, auto and consumer durables were the gainers.

"Global equities slid on Thursday as risk aversion prevailed due to mounting worries over Middle East conflict, while the bond sell-off intensified, taking Treasury yields to fresh 16-year highs ahead of a keenly awaited speech from Fed Chairman," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

European markets were trading lower. The US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.99 per cent to USD 89.68 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,831.84 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the BSE benchmark plunged 551.07 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 65,877.02 points while the Nifty declined 140.40 points or 0.71 per cent to 19,671.10 points.