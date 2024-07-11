Kerala CM calls for AI integration in key sectors for growth and better life

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has highlighted the need to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into key sectors for stimulating economic growth and improving quality of life.

The chief minister said Kerala is set to emerge as India’s nerve centre of AI by leveraging AI tools and systems in all sectors besides making indigenous contributions in the domain.

He was inaugurating the country’s first International Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) Conclave at Lulu Grand Hyatt Bolgatty International Convention Center in Kochi on Thursday.

“Integrating AI into all key sectors including tourism, healthcare, education, IT and renewable energy will stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life of people. The conclave is a stepping stone towards elevating Kerala into the hub of GenAI in the country. It assumes greater significance as it is taking place at a time when GenAI is rapidly developing and opening up myriad opportunities in the world,” the chief minister said.

He said the government has identified AI as a focus sector in its new Industrial Policy and exuded optimism that the state is expecting more AI-based investments in the near future.

He said automated warning systems using AI can be explored in saving lives from human-animal conflicts, reported from areas close to forests. Similarly, AI can give solutions for improving irrigation, agriculture production and climate change mitigation, environmental protection and forecast of adverse weather incidents, he said. Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P Rajeeve presided over the opening session of the two-day flagship event organised by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) in collaboration with IBM.

Rajeeve said the GenAI is set to revolutionise the industry by enhancing efficiency and productivity. This conclave is a platform to explore possibilities like how GenAI can address real-life challenges and expand the avenues for growth, besides developing tools that can benefit various sectors through our economy and society.

On concerns about AI replacing jobs, Rajeeve said those who have learned these technologies will thrive and we have to equip ourselves with AI skills by ensuring our relevance and competitiveness in the job market.

“This advantage will create new job opportunities for our youth, besides driving economic growth and innovation. As Kerala is committed to this vision, the government has integrated AI into the school curriculum and trained 80,000 teachers on how to use AI tools. Universities have transformed their syllabi to be more adaptable to new technologies,” the minister explained.

Lulu Group International CMD Shri Yusuff Ali M A, who is NORKA Roots vice-chairman, was the guest of honour. Principal Secretary, (Industries), APM Mohammed Hanish and Secretary, Electronics & IT Dr Rathan U Kelkar were also present at the inaugural session. Dinesh Nirmal, senior vice-president, IBM, said the tech giant is focusing on how to contribute back to society through GenAI. KSIDC MD and director of Industries & Commerce and secretary, I&PRD, S Harikishore also spoke.

KSIDC executive director, Hari Krishnan R; KSIDC chairman Paul Antony; IT Mission director Anu Kumari; CUSAT vice-chancellor Dr P G Sankaran; Digital University, Kerala, vice chancellor Dr Saji Gopinath; and Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika were also present.

The meet brings together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to explore the transformative potential of AI. The conclave has an array of participants including developers, business leaders, academics and students, media and analysts, government officials, IBM clients and its partners.