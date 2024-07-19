Malayalam
Economist Dharmakirthi Joshi to lead Manorama Budget Speech

Our Correspondent
Published: July 19, 2024 03:32 PM IST
Dharmakirthi Joshi, Chief Economist of CRISIL. File Photo.
Topic | Business

Kochi: Malayala Manorama will host an event featuring a speech on the Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at the Le Meridien International Convention Centre in Kochi on July 25. Dharmakirthi Joshi, Chief Economist of CRISIL, a subsidiary of S&P Global and the country’s first rating agency, will be the keynote speaker.

With over three and a half decades of experience in financial research, Dharmakirthi Joshi is well-known for his distinguished articles in various internationally acclaimed journals. He will provide a comprehensive analysis of the Union Budget, shedding light on its lesser-known aspects. Joshi has also served as a visiting scholar at the University of Pennsylvania and has been involved in several Union Government projects.

Joshi, who also advises trade bodies such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is expected to discuss the budget’s impact on Kerala as well. This event marks the 25th function in the annual budget speech series organised by Manorama.

