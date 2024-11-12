Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate India International Industrial Expo in Kochi

Kochi: The India International Industrial Expo 2024 (IIIE-2024), organised by the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) and Metro Mart, will be held at KINFRA International Exhibition Centre, Kochi, from December 13 to 15. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event on December 14 at 11 am in the presence of Minister for Industries P Rajeeve and senior officials of the Industries department.

Union Minister of MSME Jitan Ram Manjhi will inaugurate the closing session on December 15.

Supported by the Industries and Commerce Department of Kerala, MSME Department of India, K-BIP, KINFRA, and Metro Mart, IIIE-2024 will bring together more than 300 exhibitors, including some of the most renowned machine manufacturers from Kerala and beyond. Machine manufacturers from foreign countries will also line up at the expo. The organisers said the expo will play a pivotal role in advancing the Industry 4.0 concept in Kerala, providing a significant boost to the state's industrial landscape.

"This prestigious event will welcome over 10,000 trade visitors, including industry professionals, decision-makers, and potential business collaborators, creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and new business ventures," said A Nizarudeen, president of KSSIA.

"The expo aims to attract increased investment to Kerala, positioning the state as a hub for industry-friendly initiatives. The India International Industrial Expo is organised to strengthen Kerala's efforts to become one of the leading states for small and medium industries. Additionally, a comprehensive display of cutting-edge technologies has been curated to support this mission," said K P Ramachandran Nair, chairman of the Expo Organising Committee.

Companies from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh will showcase their machinery across more than 250 stalls. Seminars and product presentations will be held as part of the show. Entry to the expo is free.