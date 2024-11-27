Kannur: Malayala Manorama Sampadyam is organising a free seminar on share markets and mutual funds in Kannur on November 28 in association with the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce, Kannur Press Club, and Geojit Financial Services. The event will be held at North Malabar Chamber of Commerce Hall from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

The programme aims to create awareness on share markets among the public, journalists and students. President of North Malabar Chamber of Commerce T K Ramesh Kumar will preside over the function and Kannur Press Club president Sunil Kumar will deliver the keynote address.

The seminar will be led by Chief Investment Strategist of Geojit Dr V K Vijayakumar. Kannur Regional Manager of Geojit and Certified Financial Planner V R Antony Joseph will clear the doubts of the participants.

The first 100 persons registering for the seminar will receive a year’s free subscription to Manorama Sampadayam magazine worth Rs 360.

A quiz on the investment sector will also be conducted as part of the seminar, and winners will take home prizes from Geojit Financial Services and Manorama Year Books.

All participants of the seminar can also open free Demat accounts. For enquiries, call Kannur Branch Manager of Geojit M P Sunoj on 9995800079.