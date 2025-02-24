Kochi: The 25th seminar in the free share-mutual fund investment awareness series organised by Malayala Manorama Sampadyam and Geojit Financial Services will take place at Malayala Manorama conference hall in Kochi on March 1 at 9.30 am.

Kochouseph Chittilappilly, Managing Director of Veegaland Developers and Chairman of Chittilappilly Foundation will inaugurate the event. Jose Panachippuram, Editorial Director of Malayala Manorama, will preside over the function, and C J George, Managing Director of Geojit Financial Services, will deliver the keynote address.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit, will lead a class on earning maximum gains from investments in shares and mutual funds, and precautions to be taken while investing. N G Manoj, South Kerala Head of Geojit, will reply to questions from the participants.

A quiz related to the investment sector will also be conducted as part of the seminar, and winners can take away prizes from Geojit and Manorama Year Book. The venue will have stalls of Malayala Manorama and Geojit, and participants will have facilities to open Demat accounts free of charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first 100 participants who register for the seminar will receive Manorama Sampadyam magazine for one year, priced at Rs 360, free of cost. For registrations and details, contact Smitha C Cherian, Financial Consultant, Geojit, on 99611 88401.