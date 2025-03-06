You can now watch Manorama Online Elevate – Dreams to Reality, an investment mobilisation reality show designed by Manorama Online to instill confidence and hope in aspiring entrepreneurs as they strive to turn their visions into successful ventures.

Want to know who all pitched the most promising business and startup ideas to Kerala’s top investors and secured funding worth lakhs and crores? Watch the first episode of Manorama Online Elevate, a platform that has given wings to entrepreneurial dreams, by clicking on the video below.

Manorama Online Elevate is a business pitch reality show that aims to offer funding, mentoring, incubation and networking support for innovative, high-growth-potential startups, guiding them on the path to success.

Hundreds of entrepreneurs took part in Manorama Online Elevate, organized in collaboration with Jain University. They had the opportunity to present their business and startup ideas before a distinguished investor panel, including Navas Meeran (Chairman, Meeran Group), Dr. Tom M. Joseph (Director, Jain University), Sunil Kumar (Founder, Asset Homes) and Rahul Abraham Mammen (Founder, Heal).

Dr. Sajeev Nair, founder of Brahma Learning Solutions, served as the mentor for Manorama Online Elevate. Organised with active support from Kerala Startup Mission and Kerala Angel Network (KAN), the event received over 500 applications, from which 21 outstanding ventures were shortlisted for the finals.

A grooming session was also organised to help entrepreneurs enhance their presentation skills and understand the impact of effective pitching. A.R. Ranjith, CEO of Brahma Learning Solutions, led the session, providing key insights. Anup Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, conducted classes on entrepreneurial experiences and strategies to turn ideas into successful ventures. Dr. Tom M. Joseph, Director of Jain University, too spoke about the potential and future of various business ventures.

Manorama Online Elevate will also be broadcast on Manorama Max.