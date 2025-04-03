The shares of Thrissur-based South Indian bank rose more than 2 percent on Thursday after the company reported a 9 percent increase in its fourth quarter lending facilities. 

The shares of the company closed 2.54 percent higher at ₹24.25 after opening at ₹23.51.

ADVERTISEMENT

The private lender, in documents submitted to the stock exchange, said that its total gross advances for the current quarter grew by 9.97 percent year over year to ₹88,497 crore, compared to ₹80,426 crore. Gross advances represent the total sum of all loans and credit facilities extended by a bank to its customers. 

The bank also said that its total deposits increased by 5.50 percent to ₹1,07,526 in Q4, compared to ₹1,01,920 in the same quarter last year. Retail deposits also increased significantly by 7.44 percent, growing to ₹1,05,011 compared to ₹97,743. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank's Current Account Savings Account (CASA) stood at ₹33,730 in the quarter, while the CASA ratio declined to 31.37 percent in Q4, as against 32.08 percent posted in Q4 of 2024 and 32.08 percent in Q3 FY25.

TAGS

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.