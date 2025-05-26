The Kochi-based Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) recorded a profit of ₹70.78 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. This is a healthy turnaround, as the company had posted a loss of ₹79.1 core in the same period of the previous year.

Compared to the previous quarter, the company's profit has grown by a whopping 784% from ₹8 crores recorded in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. The central PSU's operating income increased slightly to ₹1,113.19 crore compared to ₹1,111.79 crore in the previous quarter.

However, the profit for the year declined to ₹41.23 crore from ₹128.27 crore. The 67.85 per cent drop was due to lower operating income.

According to the statutory filing with the exchanges, the company declared a dividend of ₹20 per equity share.

On NSE, the share rose 2.8 per cent from ₹899.95 to ₹925.70 on Monday.