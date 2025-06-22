Kerala is strengthening its innovation ecosystem by actively supporting students in research and technology development through dedicated infrastructure and mentorship. One notable initiative in this space is the Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology (TrEST) Research Park, set up by the Higher Education Department and supported by the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

Modelled on successful research hubs such as those at IIT Madras and leading Western universities, TrEST aims to foster collaboration between academia, industry, and startups, with a clear focus on emerging and deep technologies. According to Dr Rajasree MS, CEO of TrEST, the goal is to bring industry closer to academic institutions, open up real-world problems to researchers, and create intellectual property through deep-tech innovation.

At TrEST, companies work closely with faculty and students, offering hands-on learning experiences beyond the standard curriculum. This interface helps shift the academic mindset from exam-oriented learning to applied research and problem-solving. These engagements, especially in the context of deep technologies, enable better outcomes for both academia and industry.

Currently, eight companies operate from TrEST Park, each working on high-impact, niche solutions: Netrasemi is involved in semiconductor design, Augsenselab focuses on environmental sensing, and Entuple Technologies works on electric mobility. Trizlab focuses on automation, while Exodyne develops electronics and IoT solutions. TIERA builds AI-based industrial tools, Kasperob Robotics specialises in robotics and embedded systems, and Innovation Experience works on eco-friendly technologies.

TrEST is also a part of a consortium led by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (KDISC), in association with VSSC, CDAC, and Travancore Titanium. It has been designated as the Special Purpose Entity for the upcoming Electric Vehicle (EV) Park planned over 50 acres next to the Technology University in Thiruvananthapuram. One of the key facilities already in place is a drive-train testing lab, which helps startups test the motors they develop—an essential resource, especially since such facilities are otherwise limited to Pune and Delhi.

Dr Rajasree notes that for products to succeed in the market, especially in domains like defence and healthcare, startups must have access to certification and testing infrastructure. "Kerala’s focus should not just be on funding but also on creating these common facilities to help startups design, test, and commercialise their products," she adds.

In the area of semiconductors, TrEST provides access to advanced design tools that help startups create chip designs, which can later be manufactured elsewhere. The effort aligns with India’s broader goal of becoming self-reliant in chip design, opening new opportunities for the state’s engineers and innovators.

Students can engage with TrEST Park through its official website, where they can apply online for internships with affiliated companies. Although opportunities are limited and selection is competitive, TrEST is expanding its presence through satellite centres in colleges. The first centre has been set up at Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram, with more planned in other science and engineering colleges across the state.

"These centres serve as points of contact for student engagement and idea development. Through events and structured mechanisms, promising ideas from students can be identified and supported, with the potential to evolve into startups housed at TrEST Park," says Dr Rajasree.

The park also hosts hackathons, offering students platforms to solve real-world problems. It is actively collaborating with the Kerala Startup Mission to amplify its impact. A growing shift towards project-based learning in arts, science, and engineering colleges is also aiding the process. Students exposed to practical problems early in their education are better equipped to build relevant skills and confidence.

"When students work on real challenges, they naturally return to theory with greater interest and purpose. They also gain experience in using industry-grade tools, many of which are available to them through free academic licenses. These tools enhance their design capabilities, allowing them to create products that are both innovative and practically viable," observes Dr Rajasree.

"In addition to infrastructure and student engagement, Kerala is also evolving its policy landscape to support innovation. Government policies now allow for greater faculty involvement in startups, encouraging educators to mentor students, collaborate on innovations, and even hold stakes in student-founded companies. While some universities have adopted such policies, further expansion is needed," she adds.

Another unique aspect of Kerala’s support system is the state’s willingness to buy products from startups, giving them crucial early market access. According to Dr Rajasree, these elements—policies, funding, shared labs, faculty involvement, and market support—are all critical for building a vibrant innovation ecosystem.

TrEST Park is also working to build a shared lab network across campuses, enabling collaborative research that can attract larger grants. The park is expanding physically as well, with plans to grow alongside the upcoming electric vehicle park campus. The expanded facility is expected to be completed within two to three years.